Real Madrid player to miss Elche game due to becoming a father

Real Madrid will be without their playmaker Isco for Wednesday’s trip to Elche as the player is about to become a father, so he will not travel with the squad.

The Spain international has started only three La Liga games this campaign and none at all since the 4-1 defeat to Valencia at the beginning of November, but he will not be involved in the matchday squad for the trip to Elche.

⚽🚨 ÚLTIMA HORA | Isco Alarcón se cae de la convocatoria ante el Elche ➡️ El jugador ha sido padre y por ese motivo no viajará 🎙️ Informa @javiherraez pic.twitter.com/0lm983wpfF — Carrusel Deportivo (@carrusel) December 30, 2020

Real Madrid news in recent times has been dominated by the complications brought about by the financial impact of Covid-19 and further sales of first-team squad members may be necessary, particularly if the club are to re-invest next summer.

Isco has started in just 29 matches of a possible 90 La Liga matches since the start of the 2018/19 campaign as he has fallen from prominence in the Spanish capital and he struggled for any continuous game-time this season under Zidane.

The 28-year-old has scored just once in the league since March 2019 and has been unable to re-find the form that he enjoyed earlier in his career.