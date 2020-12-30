Elche La Liga

Real Madrid player to miss Elche game due to becoming a father

Real Madrid will be without their playmaker Isco for Wednesday’s trip to Elche as the player is about to become a father, so he will not travel with the squad.

The Spain international has started only three La Liga games this campaign and none at all since the 4-1 defeat to Valencia at the beginning of November, but he will not be involved in the matchday squad for the trip to Elche.

Real Madrid news in recent times has been dominated by the complications brought about by the financial impact of Covid-19 and further sales of first-team squad members may be necessary, particularly if the club are to re-invest next summer.

Isco has started in just 29 matches of a possible 90 La Liga matches since the start of the 2018/19 campaign as he has fallen from prominence in the Spanish capital and he struggled for any continuous game-time this season under Zidane.

The 28-year-old has scored just once in the league since March 2019 and has been unable to re-find the form that he enjoyed earlier in his career.

