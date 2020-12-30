Manchester United interested in Sevilla’s Jules Kounde

Another club from Manchester are said to be interested in Sevilla‘s centre-back Jules Kounde according to a report carried by Mundo Deportivo.

Sevilla rejected a reported bid of €55m from Manchester City for the Frenchman in the summer but several other Premier League clubs including Manchester United are said to be keeping a close eye on him.

Apparently United have drawn up a list of five centre-backs with Kounde, who was an integral part of the Sevilla side that knocked them out of the Europa League last season, well-placed in terms of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer‘s preferences.

Kounde is joined by Villarreal‘s Pau Torres, Leicester City’s Caglar Soyuncu, Schalke’s Ozan Kabak and Brighton’s Ben White on the shopping list drawn up by the English club.

It’s not going to be easy to convince Sevilla to part with Kounde. They’re said to believe that he could develop into one of the top centre-backs in the world in the near future and is yet to make his senior French debut.

His release clause is believed to be €80m and Sevilla are thought to be refusing to consider offers below that.