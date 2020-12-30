Luis Suarez helps Atletico Madrid to 1-0 win over Getafe

They say to be a champion you have to win ugly and Atletico Madrid did just that this evening at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Their victims in the Madrid night were Getafe, who made the short trip to Atletico to lose to Diego Simeone‘s side for the 18th time. It’s a remarkable run made all the more impressive given they’ve failed to score a single goal against Los Rojiblancos.

What a beautifully ugly win for Atlético Madrid. The kind of victory that can win titles. — Euan McTear (@emctear) December 30, 2020

The hosts did it courtesy of a 20th minute strike from El Pistolero, Luis Suarez. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco, the Uruguayan was able to provide the decisive moment to give Atletico victory.

They've done it again! Diego Simeone's Atlético Madrid have played Getafe 18 times. 18 clean sheets. An unbelievable, absurd stat. — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) December 30, 2020

The result takes Los Colchoneros top of the table, three points clear of Real Madrid, who were playing later on in the evening at Elche. Atletico also have a game-in-hand on their city rivals.

Defeat leaves Getafe in 14th, continuing in what’s been a difficult opening to the season for them. Jose Bordalas‘ side are now just two points clear of the relegation zone heading into the new year.