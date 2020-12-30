Lineups released for Real Madrid’s trip to Elche

Real Madrid come into their final game of 2020 hoping to keep pace with Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Atletico, their great city rivals, beat Getafe 1-0 earlier in the evening, so Los Blancos were intent on matching their result and making up the three point gap.

Madrid have a game played more than Atletico, but the optics of being level on points with the league leaders upon the dawn of 2021 would be positive after a difficult start to the season.

Elche lined up with what looked like five across midfield, while Madrid made three changes from their last fixture. Luka Modric returned following his muscular overload, Marcelo came in at left-back and Marco Asensio was given a start. Isco was absent after his partner gave birth to his child earlier in the day.

Madrid started with their strongest base of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane at centre-back and the midfield trio of Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Modric. Thibaut Courtois defends their goal while Karim Benzema leads the line.