Granada come from a goal down to beat Valencia at Los Carmenes

Granada came from a goal down to beat Valencia 2-1 at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes in La Liga on Wednesday evening.

The hosts had an early goal from Kenedy disallowed only for the visitors to take the lead in the 36th minute through Kevin Gameiro. Granada found an equaliser on the stroke of half-time thanks to Kenedy and pulled ahead two minutes from time through a strike from Jorge Molina.

The second half was also marked by a flurry of red cards. Valencia’s Jason and Goncalo Guedes were both sent for early baths – the former a second yellow, the latter a straight red. Domingos Duarte then got his marching orders for Granada.

The result leaves Granada in seventh, just a point behind the mighty Barcelona with the same number of games played. Valencia are now perilously close to the relegation zone in 17th place, level on points with 18th-placed Real Valladolid.