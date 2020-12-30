Getafe president admits interest in Barcelona midfielder

Carles Alena is said to be one of the players set to leave Barcelona this winter transfer market when the window opens on January fourth according to Mundo Deportivo.

Alena has featured for just 46 minutes in La Liga so far this season, playing 23 against Osasuna and 23 at Real Sociedad.

He’s been afforded more prominence in the Champions League by Ronald Koeman, however, playing the full 90 at Dynamo Kyiv, 25 at Ferencvaros and seven against Dynamo at Camp Nou.

Alena, along with fellow La Masia graduate Riqui Puig, was warned by Koeman in pre-season that he’d struggle to get many minutes under him and he’s proven true to his word.

Alena, who spent six months on loan at Real Betis last season, had returned to Catalonia with the idea of breaking into the Barcelona starting lineup.

One club linked with a January move for Alena is Getafe, who are thought to be plotting a loan move for him in conjunction with Villarreal and Real Madrid‘s Takefusa Kubo.

Their president, Angel Torres, opened the door to the move publicly in a recent interview with Onda Cero but admitted that it could prove difficult to execute given financial constraints.

“Kubo wants to come,” he said. “Yes, the other reinforcement could be Alena. But we’re not going to go crazy.”