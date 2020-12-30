Eibar boss compares Real Madrid to Barcelona: “Madrid are capable of playing much faster”

Eibar boss Jose Luis Mendilibar has faced both Real Madrid and Barcelona in the space of nine days.

The Basque side slipped to a 3-1 home defeat against Los Blancos on 20 December but fared better against the Blaugrana on Tuesday evening, as they held the hosts to a 1-1 draw at the Camp Nou.

Mendilibar has now compared what is was like to face each side, with Madrid in form – winning six games in a row across all competitions – while Barcelona have slipped to sixth in the standings.

Mendilibar explained on Cadena Ser: “The difference between Barça and Madrid is that Madrid are capable of playing much faster than Barça.

“Madrid played us in the first 20 minutes at a tempo that we were not able to keep up with.”

Tuesday night was the first time ever that Eibar had avoided defeat at the Camp Nou, but they were good value for a point against a Lionel Messi-less Barcelona, with the Argentine sitting in the stands due to a knee injury.

Eibar are currently 15th in the standings with 16 points from their opening 16 league games.