Barcelona star set to miss four months through knee injury

Philippe Coutinho could be set to miss up to four months of action for Barcelona after sustaining a knee injury against Eibar on Tuesday, according to a report.

The injury was sustained in last night’s draw against Eibar and is focused on the external meniscus of the player’s left knee.

Se confirma noticia adelantada por @diarioas. Coutinho pasara por quirofano y estara 4 meses de baja — Javi Miguel Club (@fansjavimiguel) December 30, 2020

Earlier on Wednesday, the Catalan club confirmed that the Brazilian international would require arthroscopic surgery this week and that he could be set for a lengthy absence from the first-team in concerning Barcelona news.

Coutinho only came on midway through the second half as a substitute for Miralem Pjanic, but could not complete the encounter which meant that Ronald Koeman’s side had to finish with 10 players, due to already having used all five substitutes.

The Blaugrana are already short on attacking options with Ansu Fati expected to be missing through a knee injury until March, although Lionel Messi is expected to returned after sitting out the draw against Eibar having picked up an ankle injury.

Coutinho has scored three goals and provided two assists for this campaign, spread across 14 appearances.