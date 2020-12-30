Barcelona have not given up hope on signing Memphis Depay

Barcelona have not given up hope on signing Lyon forward Memphis Depay this January due to his contractual situation, say reports.

The Dutchman is out of contract at the Ligue 1 leaders this summer, meaning that there is a degree of urgency on the French club either renewing his deal or agreeing to a sale.

A report in CBS Sports and furthered by El Mundo Deportivo highlights the interest of the Catalan giants in the former Manchester United forward.

Memphis played under current Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman for the Dutch national team and it is that link which is said to fuel the reports of the two being reunited.

Blaugrana boss = Koeman in October told an interview with Dutch outlet AD, as reported via Marca: “That (a move for Depay) is certainly a possibility. I will try, because I would like to have him here.”

Memphis started his career at PSV Eindhoven but endured a tough stint at United across 18 months before moving to Lyon in January 2017.

Combing technical expertise with his physicality, Memphis has re-emerged back into one of Europe’s most highly rated attacking players during his time in Ligue 1.

Having recovered from a serious knee injury earlier in the season, Memphis helped lead Lyon to the semi-finals of last season’s Champions League, with the club currently top of Ligue 1.