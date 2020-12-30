Barcelona have lowest points tally in La Liga for 17 years

Barcelona dropped more points on Tuesday evening against Eibar as they were held to a 1-1 draw at the Camp Nou.

The result saw the Blaugrana slip one place in the La Liga table to sixth, with just 25 points from their opening 15 rounds of league matches, which is dominating Barcelona news.

That is the lowest points tally the Catalan giants have amassed in La Liga since the 2003/04 campaign under Frank Rijkaard – when they had just 20 points at this early stage.

That season saw the club recover in the second half of the campaign to ultimately finish in second position with 72 points from 38 matches – five points from eventual league champions Valencia.

It was a record that saw them amass 52 points from their remaining 23 league games – an average of 2.2 points per game following on from just 1.33 per game in their first 15 matches.