Barcelona confirm knee injury for Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona have confirmed their playmaker Philippe Coutinho has suffered a knee injury and he will now require arthroscopic surgery this week.

The injury was sustained in last night’s draw against Eibar and is focused on the external meniscus of the player’s left knee.

The Brazilian came on in the 66th minute of Tuesday’s encounter at the Camp Nou, as a substitute for Miralem Pjanic, but could not complete the match due to sustaining the injury.

After undergoing tests this morning, more information was confirmed about the knock but as yet there is no indication on the timeframe for any injury layoff for the former Liverpool player.

The Blaugrana are already short on attacking options with Ansu Fati expected to be missing through a knee injury until March, although Lionel Messi is expected to returned after sitting out the draw against Eibar having picked up an ankle injury.

Coutinho has scored three goals and provided two assists for the Blaugrana this campaign, spread across 14 appearances.