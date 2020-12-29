Zinedine Zidane’s five heroes at Real Madrid

Real Madrid have won six matches in a row in all competitions in a run of form that has transformed their fortunes in the current campaign.

A report in Marca has now outlined how five players have played every minute of those six games under Zinedine Zidane and they are described as the Frenchman’s ‘heroes’ for their role in the victories.

Thibaut Courtois, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy, Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema have all played 540 minutes across those games, which took place in a compressed period of just 19 days.

Zidane has played just 16 of a possible 24 players in that six-game run and has minimised any sort of rotation for his side’s most crucial games as he has shown which players have his full trust and backing.

Eight players – for various reasons – have not played a single minute in that run, including Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Mariano Diaz, Marcelo, Eder Militao, Andriy Lunin, Martin Odegaard and Alvaro Odriozola.

