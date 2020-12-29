Zinedine Zidane confirms Eden Hazard’s Real Madrid return against Elche

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has confirmed Eden Hazard will return to La Liga action against Elche tomorrow night.

The Belgian international has endured an injury hit start to the season, with two separate injuries and a positive Covid-19 test, limiting him to just three league appearances in 2020/21.

However, he has returned to training over the festive period, and Zidane confirmed in a pre-match interview with Marca, he will feature at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero.

“Eden will be here tomorrow and the idea is for him to play a little,” he said.

“The idea is for him to play and take advantage of Eden’s return to fitness.”

Zidane also addressed questions over potential departures from the club in the January transfer window, with Marcelo and Isco linked with exits from the Spanish capital.

However, the former midfielder moved to reject any possible suggestions of an exodus from his Los Blancos squad in 2021, as they look to go on and defend their league title.

Real Madrid complete 2020 with a trip to face Jorge Almiron followed by a home game against Celta Vigo to kick off the New Year at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano.