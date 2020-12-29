Zidane calls on Real Madrid to renew contracts of first-team players

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has called on the club to renew the contracts of both Sergio Ramos and Lucas Vazquez – each of whom are out of contract this coming summer.

Real Madrid news recently has seen the team record six successive victories in all competitions, but three out-of-contract stars – including Luka Modric – have been key in that run.

Now, the Frenchman has publicly stated for the first time that he wanted all those players to remain in the Spanish capital.

Zidane told reporters at his pre-match press conference, in quotes carried by El Mundo: “I want all my players to always stay because for me they are the best. I want things to be fixed for the good of all and quickly.”

With Ramos out of contract in the Spanish capital next summer and celebrating his 35th birthday in March, the club must act swiftly on his future – netting 100 goals in 663 appearances – while Vazquez has also enjoyed a resurgence in form in recent months.

Zidane also took stock of a difficult and complicated year which was marked by the Covid-19 pandemic and offered a message of hope going into 2021: “Every day has been different, there is good and bad news, we are very happy and grateful to be able to play football because there are people with this virus who are having a very bad time and I think about them a lot.

“I hope that the end of the year and the beginning of 2021 will mean that things will go better. It is my wish. At a sporting level we will try to continue doing our best because we have a difficult and long year ahead of us.”