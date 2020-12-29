Spanish football morning headlines: Update on Messi situation, former Real Madrid boss set for Mexico and Isco chooses his next club

Your Spanish football morning headlines for Tuesday 29 December.

Messi returns to Barcelona

Lionel Messi is returning to Barcelona following a week-long Christmas break in his home city of Rosario in Argentina, report El Mundo Deportivo.

The Argentine superstar is flying back to the Catalan capital on Tuesday, where he will land in the afternoon, in order to get back into training with his teammates.

The attacking star will not participate in tonight’s clash against Eibar and will return to action in 2021.

Solari set for America

Former Real Madrid boss Santiago Solari is a leading candidate to take the empty hotseat at Mexican club America, say Marca.

Solari – who has been out of permanent employment since being replaced by Zinedine Zidane in March 2019 – is said to be in line to replace Miguel Herrera at the club.

Solari played for Mexican club Atlante between 2009 and 2010.

Isco chooses his next destination

Real Madrid transfer news is likely to be dominated once again by exits this January with playmaker Isco said to have already chosen his next destination.

Diario AS say he is keen to be reunited with Julen Lopetegui – who coached him for both Spain and Madrid – at Sevilla.

With first-team appearances in the Spanish capital few and far between, an exit looks increasingly likely.