Spanish football evening headlines: Messi back at Barcelona, Solari set for new job, Costa leaves Atletico

Your Spanish football evening headlines from December 29th.

Lionel Messi returns to Barcelona following extended break

Lionel Messi has flown back to Barcelona following an extended Christmas break in his home city of Rosario in Argentina.

Messi is, however, unable to face Eibar at Camp Nou this evening due to an ankle injury he’s been carrying, with a club statement confirming the 33 year-old was carrying the knock before the break and needed time to recuperate.

Former Real Madrid boss Santiago Solari set for new job

Former Real Madrid boss Santiago Solari is on a shortlist to take the reins at Mexican side Club America according to Marca.

The Argentine played as a midfielder in Mexico for Atlante between 2009 and 2010 so would not arrive as a complete stranger to Liga MX.

Atletico Madrid confirm Diego Costa has left the club

Diego Costa has officially left Atletico Madrid as a free agent following the termination of his contract.

The statement released on Tuesday morning confirmed that the striker had requested his release and the club had agreed, with the Brazilian-Spaniard citing family reasons.

