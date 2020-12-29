Real Madrid: Zidane admits ‘hurt’ at leaving out Marcelo and Isco from line-ups

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has admitted that he is hurt by his decisions to leave Marcelo and Isco out of his starting line-ups in recent months.

Brazilian defender has fallen from prominence in the Spanish capital with Ferland Mendy now indisputably established ahead of him in the pecking order.

Since boss Zinedine Zidane has returned to Madrid – in early 2019 – he has managed 64 matches for Los Blancos in La Liga and has suffered 10 defeats. Real Madrid news shows that Marcelo has started in all of those defeats while Madrid are unbeaten in the 36 games Marcelo has not started.

Isco has started in just 29 matches of a possible 90 La Liga matches since the start of the 2018/19 campaign as he has fallen from prominence in the Spanish capital and he struggled for any continuous game-time this season under Zidane.

Zidane told reporters at his pre-match press conference, in quotes carried by El Mundo: “I am hurt because they are players who want to play and for them in particular, because of what Marcelo and Isco have done and what we have experienced together.

“These are complicated situations, but it is the bad part of being a coach but I have to assume my responsibility. Every game I have to decide a team. They are complicated moments.

“I have all my players, they are also from Real Madrid and I do not get involved in these things of whether they want to leave or not. I cannot control the outside, I can only say that they are here and I see them plugged in because they train very well.

“The players all train well. It is good news for a coach. They are very professional and serious people, they are training well and I see everyone connected. They know that each one will have the opportunity to play and the team will try to continue in this line.”