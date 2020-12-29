Real Madrid stars return for La Liga clash with Elche

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has recalled key midfielder Luka Modric to the matchday squad for their La Liga trip to Elche tomorrow.

The Croatian international missed the 2-0 win over Granada last time out, due to a minor injury, but he will feature in Los Blancos final game of 2020, as per reports from Marca.

Eden Hazard is also set to play a role at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero, with Zidane confirming the Belgian playmaker is now back up to full fitness.

However, the French coach has omitted Isco and Marcelo from the travelling party, with growing speculation over the former’s future at the club, amid reported transfer interest from rivals Sevilla.

Brazilian teenager Rodrygo Goes also misses out due to an ongoing knee problem, with the 19-year old striker unlikely to feature again in first team action until at least March.

POSSIBLE REAL MADRID XI V ELCHE

Courtois; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius