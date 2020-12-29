Neymar denies plans for lavish Rio de Janeiro party

Neymar has hit out and denied claims that he was organising a lavish New Year’s Eve party for 150 people in Rio de Janeiro according to Diario AS.

Rumours surfaced in recent days indicating that the Paris Saint-Germain forward, once of Barcelona, was planning a party at a mansion in Mangaratiba, just outside of Rio, across several days.

The idea raised a great deal of controversy given that Brazil as a nation has so far seen 190,000 deaths and over 7.5 million infections due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Neymar released the statement through his lawyers, maintaining that he has nothing the do with the party advertised by the Fabrica Agency. They themselves poured cold water on claims it would be a party of 500 people, assuring it was “only” 150.

His lawyers claimed that Neymar will instead be with his family, son and physiotherapist on New Year’s Eve. Neymar is recovering from an injury he sustained in a recent Ligue Un match with Lyon and is hoping to return in time for PSG’s Champions League last 16 clash with Barcelona in February.