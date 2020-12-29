Barcelona La Liga

Lionel Messi returns to Barcelona following extended break

Lionel Messi is flying back to Barcelona following an extended Christmas break in his home city of Rosario in Argentina.

However, Messi will be unavailable for his side to face Eibar due to the fact he is carrying an ankle injury, with a club statement confirming that the 33-year-old was carrying the knock from before the break and needed time to recuperate.

The details of Messi’s return to the Catalan capital are outlined by El Mundo Deportivo, who say that he will arrive at the airport this afternoon to start his recuperation process.

Barcelona news in recent months has been defined by the Messi news this year because the club captain had been seeking an exit, although the club stood firm on his future last summer.

Last week, Messi scored his 644th goal for Barcelona, breaking the record set by Pele with Santos, to continue his remarkable record throughout his career.

Messi continues to be hugely influential for Ronald Koeman’s side, with 10 goals in 18 games this campaign, but he will not be involved against Eibar this week.

  1. Abba sadiq inusa says:
    29th December 2020 at 12:22 pm

    Ronal kormen his a bad cochi use riuq puqi becuse his better than any mipelder in bacerlona at now

    Reply

