Lineups confirmed for Barcelona’s clash with Eibar

Barcelona welcome Eibar to Camp Nou on Tuesday evening live to the possibility of ascending to third place in La Liga should they record a victory.
Sevilla beat Villarreal 2-0 at the Sanchez-Pizjuan earlier in the evening, leapfrogging their opponents in the process and paving the way for the Blaugrana to prove their comeback isn’t simply another false dawn.
Barça XI
💪🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/DPAvLb5wli

Barcelona haven’t lost domestically since their embarrassing reverse at Cadiz, and come into the game off the back of a resounding 3-0 victory at Real Valladolid last time out.
Lionel Messi isn’t in the squad having suffered from a knock and deciding to spend longer than originally planned on his Christmas break back home in Rosario, while Jordi Alba is suspended.
HAMAIKAKOA ⚔️ ALINEACIÓN

Also absent are long-term casualties Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto and Gerard Pique, with Ronald Koeman set to continue with the three-at-the-back experiment that worked so well at Valladolid.
Eibar went into the clash missing Cote, with several other members of their squad carrying knocks. They face a tall order in Catalonia despite Barcelona’s poor form, having lost eleven of their last 12 against the Blaugrana in all competitions.