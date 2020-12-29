La Liga club interested in signing Carles Alena on loan

Ronald Koeman‘s early months in charge of Barcelona have made clear that the Dutch coach is intent on trusting youth.

Pedri and Ronald Araujo have been revelations this season, with Ansu Fati continuing his impressive development. Oscar Mingueza has also performed well since coming into the side.

There isn’t room for everyone at Camp Nou, however, and Koeman is going to have to make tough decisions regarding other talented youngsters from La Masia.

Carles Alena and Riqui Puig are two of the most high-profile cases. The former spent last season on loan at Real Betis, while the latter has been left out in the cold this season.

Pipi Estrada, speaking on El Chiringuito last night in comments carried by Diario Sport, revealed that Alena already has a suitor to take him this January on a loan deal.

The named party are Getafe, who want to reinforce their midfield with Alena. Jose Bordalas‘ playing style isn’t a perfect match for an aspiring Barcelona player, but what a spell there would do is develop his tactical and defensive ability.