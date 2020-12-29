Former Real Madrid boss Solari set for new job

Former Real Madrid boss Santiago Solari is on a shortlist to take the reigns at Mexican club America, according to a report in Marca.

The Argentine played as a midfielder for Mexican club Atlante between 2009 and 2010, so he would not arrive as a complete stranger to Liga MX.

Solari has a relatively inexperienced managerial career; he took the helm of Madrid’s Castilla team in the summer of 2016 before taking charge of the first-team in October 2018, when he replaced Julen Lopetegui.

Solari was unable to halt Madrid’s underwhelming La Liga form and was also in charge for their eliminations from both the Champions League – a 5-3 aggregate loss against Ajax – and in the Copa del Rey, losing in the semi-final against Barcelona.

The 44-year-old took charge of 32 matches at Madrid, winning 22 – a win rate of 68.75 percent – drawing two and losing eight.