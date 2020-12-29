Barcelona confirmed squad list v Eibar: Star forward returns from injury

The return of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is the big team news as Ronald Koeman has named his squad to face Eibar.

Dembele had suffered from an elongation in the hamstring of his right thigh in the defeat at Cadiz earlier this month, ruling him out of action for three weeks – the ninth muscular injury of his career at the Camp Nou.

The France international – who has been plagued by injuries since moving to the Camp Nou in the summer of 2017 – has been limited to just six starts in all competitions for the side this campaign as he struggles to maintain a run of fitness. Indeed, his struggles have been an ongoing part of Barcelona news over the course of 2020.

Despite his struggles with injuries this campaign, his tally of eight La Liga appearances – four of which have been as a starter – has passed his tally of just five outings in the division last term and there remains hope that he can be a long-term fixture in the team going forwards.

There are no other surprises in the Blaugrana squad, which is without club captain Lionel Messi who is recovering from an ankle injury.

Long-term absentees Ansu Fati and Gerard Pique are also unavailable for the Catalan giants, who are otherwise at full strength for the encounter against the Basque club.

A win could take the Blaugrana into the top three in the division.