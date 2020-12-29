Barcelona boss Koeman escapes punishment for VAR criticism

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has escaped punishment for criticising officials following his side’s El Clasico against Real Madrid at Camp Nou in October.

Madrid triumphed 3-1 in the fixture with the key turning point in the fixture seeing Los Blancos take a 2-1 lead just before the hour mark after Sergio Ramos was felled inside the penalty area.

Koeman escaped punishment for his comments after the match which criticised the use of VAR in the award of the penalty, but Marca outline how this specific criticism – rather than of the official themselves – is why the Dutchman was not punished.

Meanwhile, Blaugrana director Xavier Vilajoana has received a fine of €1,803 for direct criticism of referee Martínez Munuera in his decision to award the penalty.

Elsewhere, the Competition Committee of the Spanish FA has banned Getafe striker Cucho Hernández for four games for criticism of referee Gil Manzano in the match against Granada.