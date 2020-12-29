Atletico Madrid fans want Espanyol star to replace Diego Costa

Atletico Madrid fans have voted for a surprise candidate to replace outgoing striker Diego Costa at the club in 2021.

Costa’s exit from the club was confirmed earlier today after requesting an early cessation of his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano due to personal reasons.

Acuerdo con @diegocosta para la rescisión de su contrato. Desde el club le deseamos mucha suerte en la próxima etapa de su carrera profesional. ℹ https://t.co/Zgn4EcPGGw — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) December 29, 2020

Napoli striker Arkadiuz Milik has emerged as the front runner to replace him at Diego Simeone’s La Liga leaders, after being linked with an offer for the Polish international during the summer.

However, following a poll of fans from Marca, Espanyol frontman Raul de Tomas has emerged as their choice to fill the void left by Costa.

The former Rayo Vallecano striker joined Espanyol from Benfica in January and remained at the club despite their relegation to the Segunda Division at the end of 2020/21.

However, he reportedly wants another crack at the top-flight in the near future, and Atletico Madrid could offer that, if the Catalans are open to an offer.

The 26-year old comfortably finished in first place in the poll, with 45% of the vote, ahead of Rodrigo Moreno (20%), Maxi Gomez (15%), Milik (12%) and Cedric Bakambu (8%).