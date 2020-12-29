Arsenal considering January swoop for Sevilla star

Premier League side Arsenal are rumoured to be tracking Sevilla’s highly rated midfielder Joan Jordan ahead of a possible January move.

The Gunners are on the lookout for new midfield options in 2021, with summer signing Thomas Partey struggling to maintain his fitness and doubts over the future of Granit Xhaka.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Mikel Arteta has now highlighted Jordan as a possible option in next month’s market, with the Basque coach willing to pay Є35m to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

Jordan only joined Julen Lopetegui’s side at the start of last season, but he quickly established himself as a first team regular at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, with 34 La Liga appearances in 2019/20.

Lopetegui will not want to lose such a key player, particularly midway through the season, however, if Arsenal do match his release clause with the Andalucian club, he may be forced to sell.