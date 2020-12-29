Arkadiusz Milik interested in Atletico Madrid move but considering his options

Now that Atletico Madrid know that Diego Costa has packed his bags and left the club, thoughts have turned to finding a replacement for him in the forward positions.

Costa had his contract with Los Colchoneros terminated at his own request, with family reasons cited. This leaves Diego Simeone a little light up front beyond the admittedly strong pair of Luis Suarez and Joao Felix.

This is where Arkadiusz Milik comes in. Napoli‘s Polish striker has been put forward as a potential signing for Atletico by Mundo Deportivo amongst others, being out of favour in Italy and available on the market.

Andrea Berta, Atletico’s sporting director, is said to be an admirer, while Simeone’s opinion on him is not certain. But given that Milik’s contract expires with Napoli this coming summer he’ll be available for low-cost, an ideal option for Los Rojiblancos.

Napoli’s owner Aurelio de Laurentiis has maintained that Milik won’t be sold for less than €18m, but the belief is that an arrangement for a fee significantly lower could be brokered.

Milik is said to be interested in the idea of a move, more so than this past summer when he spoke with Berta but preferred to wait for Juventus in a move that never materialised.

At the same time, however, Milik apparently likes the idea of entering the summer market as a free agent, holding all the cards as opposed to serving as a makeweight in January. Signing for Atletico now would close this potentially lucrative opportunity.

Los Rojiblancos aren’t his sole admirers this winter. Fiorentina, Newcastle, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are all said to be interested, as are Juventus and Milan.