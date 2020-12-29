AC Milan interested in loan move for Barcelona star

Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly considering a January loan move for Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig, as per a report from Football Italia.

The Spanish U21 international has fallen out of favour with La Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman this season, with the Dutch coach criticising him for alleged leaking information to the media.

The tension surrounding his future in Catalonia has intensified speculation that he could leave the club in 2021, with additional reports from Mundo Deportivo claiming AC Milan are tracking him.

Stefano Pioli’s side are currently leading the way in Serie A, but he is on the hunt for transfer targets to boost his squad for the second half of the season.

The report adds Milan are open to either a loan or a permanent move for the 21-year old, with Barcelona undecided on his future.

Despite Koeman’s coldness towards the La Masia graduate, he remains highly rated at the Camp Nou, and a loan would retain the option to bring him back, with Koeman’s own future far from secure.