The stat that shows why Real Madrid have been Europe’s best league team in 2020

Real Madrid won the title in La Liga for the first time in three seasons this year and their strong form has been evident throughout the calendar year.

Indeed, Los Blancos have collected a whopping tally of 82 points from 35 league matches across 2020 – more than any other team in Europe’s top leagues.

No club collected more points than Zinedine Zidane’s side in the calendar year, which as been at the heart of the positivity surrounding Real Madrid news.

As highlighted by Football Italia, the only club to have a superior points per game ratio is Bayern Munich – who collected 79 points (three fewer than Madrid) but in just 35 games, while Milan also had 79 points but from 35 matches.

Liverpool collected 76 points from 34 matches while Portuguese champions FC Porto secured 69 points in 30 matches while Paris Saint-Germain picked up 56 points in 26 outings – with Ligue 1 curtailed in March earlier this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.