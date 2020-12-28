The Real Madrid star who has transformed from his injury struggles

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has continued to develop into one of the best central defenders in world football and he has now overcome an early difficulty in his career.

Real Madrid news recently has focused on the concern for the club in the position, particularly when Sergio Ramos is absent, with it being highlighted how Madrid have lost seven of their last nine matches in Europe without the central defender.

However, Varane has continued to impress for Los Blancos – particularly when partnered with Ramos – and Diario AS now outline how he is the most used outfield player in Zinedine Zidane’s side this campaign, playing 95 percent of the available minutes.

The report highlights how Varane’s early career was often derailed by injury issues.

In the 2013-14 season he missed 24 games – the result of a torn meniscus at the end of the 2012-13 campaign, while in 2015-16 there were another 11 games for which he was ruled out.

In 2016-17, he missed another 17 games due to six different injuries; and in 2017-18, four other ailments that left him out of six clashes. In 2018-19 he missed five games due to two injuries and last season, 2019-20, only one game was lost – to continue his trend of physical fulfilment.