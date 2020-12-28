Spanish football headlines: Messi on Neymar, Laporta on Madrid and Diego Costa close to exit

Your Spanish football evening headlines from December 28th.

Lionel Messi reveals he shares WhatsApp group with Neymar Junior and Luis Suarez

Lionel Messi has revealed that he maintains a WhatsApp group with former Barcelona teammates Neymar Junior and Luis Suarez and is still in touch with both.

Speaking to Jordi Evole in comments carried by Diario Sport, Messi revealed that the last time he spoke with Neymar was after his Barcelona team was drawn against the Brazilian’s Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League.

“Neither of us wanted to face the other,” he said. “They didn’t want Barcelona either because although we’re not in the best moment we’re a team respected by history. It’ll be an even game.

“We have a WhatsApp group with him and Luis Suarez and we talk from time to time. We maintain the relationship.”

Joan Laporta: “I want to see Barcelona score six at Real Madrid again”

Barcelona presidential hopeful Joan Laporta has spoken of his desire to see the Catalan giants net six goals in an El Clasico fixture against Real Madrid again.

Laporta was referring to the time when the Blaugrana memorably ran out 6-2 victors at the Santiago Bernabeu against Madrid in May 2009 – the year Pep Guardiola’s side completed a memorable treble – when Laporta was president.

When asked by journalist Dani Senabre on the YouTube channel La Jungla, Laporta said, in quotes carried by El Mundo Deportivo, “I want to see Barcelona score six at Real Madrid again.”

Diego Costa not in training as he negotiates Atletico Madrid exit

Diego Costa did not participate in Atletico Madrid training on Monday amid reports that he is seeking to leave the club.

Originally reported by Diario AS on Sunday and subsequently confirmed by Marca, the striker is seeking to terminate his contract in the Spanish capital due to personal reasons.

Aged 32, Costa has fallen from prominence at Atletico in recent times following the arrival of Luis Suarez from Barcelona, who is now the preferred central striker alongside Joao Felix in attack.

