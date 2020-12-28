Spanish football headlines: Diego Costa asks to leave Atletico Madrid, owner eyes Valencia bid and Real Madrid concern on Gareth Bale

Your Spanish football morning headlines for Monday 28 December.

Diego Costa asks to leave Atletico Madrid

Since his return to Spanish football from Chelsea in 2018, Diego Costa has failed to hit the heights at Atletico Madrid but he has now asked to leave the club for personal reasons.

The information was reported originally by Diario AS and confirmed by Marca, claiming that the Brazil-born striker has already made his decision and now wants to come to an amicable agreement with the club.

Costa is out of contract in the summer of 2021 but he may leave the Spanish capital as early as next month.

Leeds owner eyes Valencia move

Valencia have lurched from one off-field crisis to the next in recent times with widespread rumours that owner Peter Lim is open to selling the club, following mass cutbacks this summer.

A report in Marca now outlines how Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani is being urged to make Los Che the major European club that he would like to add to his portfolio.

The balance must be found between the club’s prestigious name and the levels of debt they are currently merged in.

Madrid concerned on Bale

Real Madrid are concerned about Gareth Bale’s situation at Tottenham and fear he may return to the Spanish capital again next summer, say Diario AS.

The Welshman remains a periphery figure at Spurs – for whom he is on a season-long loan deal from Los Blancos – and he could potentially return to the Spanish capital for the 2021-22 season with no interested buyers.