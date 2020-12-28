Sevilla target Eibar goal keeper in 2021 transfer move

Sevilla are reportedly eyeing a shock move for Eibar goal keeper Marko Dmitrovic in 2021, with the Serbian international’s contract expiring.

Dmitrovic’s contract at the Estadio Iprura expires at the end of the current campaign and he is able to negotiate terms over a pre-contract agreement with other clubs from the start of January.

As per reports from Marca, Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui is targeting the former Alcorcon stopper as a back up option, if current first choice keeper Tomas Vaclik leaves the Andalucian giants.

Vaclik’s own contract is also due to expire at the same time as Dmitrovic’s, with deputy Yassine Bounou not viewed as suitable to step up if the Czech Republic international moves on for a new challenge in 2021.

Dmitrovic has established himself as one of the best keepers in the Spanish top-flight during his time in the Basque Country, with 108 appearances in the last three and a half seasons, keeping 31 clean sheets.