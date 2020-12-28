Sevilla linked with January swoop for French international star

La Liga giants Sevilla are rumoured to be eyeing a possible January move for Marseille winger Florian Thauvin.

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui is likely to be busy in the winter transfer market, as he looks to strengthen his squad for a busy second half to 2020/21.

Thauvin is out of contract at the Stade Velodrome at the end of the campaign, with manager Andre Villas-Boas previously hinting the 27-year old will not extend his contract at the Ligue 1 club.

According to reports from local outlet, Andaluz Estadio Deportivo, via A Bola, Lopetegui wants to wrap up a pre-agreement next month, with Thauvin joining next summer.

However, despite their confidence of securing a move for the former Newcastle United man, Serie A leaders AC Milan are also tracking him.

Thauvin’s impressive performances at Marseille, with 56 league goals in the last three and a half seasons, means he will not be short of offers, and Sevilla could face a real battle to sign him.