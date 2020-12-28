Ronald Koeman’s word of advice for Barcelona teenage prodigy Pedri

Barcelona teenage star Pedri has been the revelation of the season at the Camp Nou as he establishes himself in the first-team squad.

The 18-year-old joined the Blaugrana in an initial €5m transfer from Las Palmas this summer and is widely regarded as one of the best youth products in Spanish football, swiftly establishing himself in the first-team reckoning at the Catalan giants.

Barcelona news in recent months has largely been negative based on the club’s results but the emergence of Pedri has been a great source of optimism.

Now, the club’s boss Ronald Koeman has offered advice on how the teenage prodigy can continue his progression and not to be satisfied of what he has already achieved at such a tender age.

Koeman told reporters at his pre-match press conference on Monday, for the upcoming clash against Eibar, as per Marca: “From what I have seen of him, he is an example of how someone should handle being very good at this age.

“As a coach, we give him opportunities and advice, but he is a boy who comes from a very humble family and he knows what should be doing to improve and what should he not think that he is already there. He has a great future, but he must continue working.”

A month younger than Barcelona teenage forward Ansu Fati, he has risen through the ranks of the Spanish youth teams and now is rated among the best teenagers in European football.