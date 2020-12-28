Barcelona La Liga

Ronald Koeman reflects on 2020: “Hopefully next year has better news on Covid and for Barcelona”

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has reflected on the calendar year and also offered a message of optimism going into the new year.

It has been an eventful year for Koeman, who went from managing the Netherlands to being appointed as Blaugrana boss in late August, whilst he has also experienced health problems.

epa08005995 Dutch national soccer team head coach Ronald Koeman reacts during a press conference in Zeist, Netherlands, 18 November 2019, on the eve of the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying match against Estonia. EPA-EFE/SEM VAN DER WAL

The 57-year-old underwent a heart procedure in Amsterdam back in May after experiencing chest pain, when it was revealed that he had suffered from a small heart attack.

That was three months before the big Barcelona news that he would replace Quique Setien in the hotseat in the close season.

It has been a tough start to life at the club for Koeman, whose side have picked up just 24 points from their opening 14 league games and languish outside the top four.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman

Koeman told reporters at his pre-match press conference on Monday, for the upcoming clash against Eibar, as per Marca: “It has been a contrasting year for me – at the beginning, there was a lot of calm for me in my position as a coach – that (the Netherlands job) was not comparable to being Barça coach.

“Then I had heart problems, then there was Covid…it has been very hard. But I am in a place where I wanted to be for a long time, but it is a complicated place. It all depends on the result and the team.

“Hopefully next year has better news on Covid and for Barcelona.”

Posted by

Tags Ronald Koeman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.