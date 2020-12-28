Ronald Koeman admits preparations are being made for January transfer window

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has admitted that conversations are taking place at the club regarding the forthcoming winter transfer market in comments carried by Diario Sport.

Opening on January 4th, the window will be an unusual one for Barcelona given that they must wait until the 25th to make any concrete decisions. That’s when their new president will take charge of the club and can ratify any deals.

Koeman admitted, however, that preparations are being made to shift deadwood from the squad. “We are talking about things related to the team, places where we can improve,” he said.

“It’s not definitive, so I don’t want to talk about individual cases. Our job is to prepare ourselves, and when there’s a new president we can act.”

Of key importance will be finding homes for young players currently earning few minutes at Camp Nou. “I repeat that now is the time to prepare ourselves and if there is something that we like that suits a young player, spending half a year in another team, we must first talk with the player,” Koeman said.

“Each player can take their own decision as to whether or not he wants to [leave on loan], but we’ll give this advice to players who can expect to have fewer minutes [going forward this season].”

The names that come to the mind are those who’ve struggled to count for much under Koeman so far this season, like Riqui Puig, Carles Alena, Junior Firpo and Samuel Umtiti.

Koeman has given opportunities to youngsters he feel earned it, but has given very few minutes to others with Puig and Firpo especially apparently available to seek experience elsewhere.

All that remains to be seen is whether Barcelona can prepare sufficiently to execute a week of frenetic transfer activity – in terms of both incomings and outgoings – in the final week of this January window.