Quique Setien doesn’t regret “extraordinary” experience at Barcelona

Quique Setien, speaking at an event held by the Galician Football Federation with comments carried by Marca, has spoken about his experience in charge of Barcelona.

The Cantabrian insisted he held no regrets from his time in charge of the Catalan giants and has instead used the experience as a valuable learning period.

“I have already overcome the mourning that I had to go through for what happened at Barcelona,” Setien said. “But this is an accident, one more that you take as part of the job.”

Setien acknowledged that his life has changed considerably since he left Barcelona, with his profile higher than ever before. He hasn’t, however, let it affect him.

“If you manage to live a little isolated from from the whole environment, which is what I have done, you can live in a way that’s more or less calm,” he said. “I’ve changed my phone but they still stop you on the street and ask for interviews, but I have to try to remain the same.”

The coach maintained that his time at Barcelona holds “good and bad memories” just like his spells with other, perhaps lower-profile clubs like Real Betis, Las Palmas or Lugo.

“The experience was extraordinary,” he said.

“It’s true that we didn’t achieve what we would have liked and dreamed of when I went there in the beginning, but things were quite complicated. Of course I’d return to Barcelona and I don’t regret going there at all. Not at all.”