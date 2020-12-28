Philippe Coutinho set to play important role at Barcelona in the second half of the season

Philippe Coutinho is set to play an important role at Camp Nou as Barcelona enter the business end of the season according to a report in Diario Sport.

Ronald Koeman is said to have faith in the Brazilian despite his recent drop in form, while Coutinho in turn feels protected by his coach and rejuvenated by the green shoots emerging from the dressing room.

The Dutch coach told Coutinho that he would be a key figure in his revolution at Camp Nou and shut the door on a summer departure, and his stance hasn’t changed heading into the January market.

Coutinho started the season well, in a good vein of form following his loan spell with Bayern Munich. Injury then kept him out of action for a month and he found it difficult to regain top form upon his return.

Despite this, the playmaker remains positive as to his prospects in Catalonia and is well settled in the city with his wife Aine. His third child was born at the beginning of November and the family have no desire to seek pastures new.

Coutinho’s contract runs until June 2023 and Barcelona are said to be refusing to even considering selling him for less than a fee of €70m. A buyer isn’t expected, however, especially not in the winter market.