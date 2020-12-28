Milan ask Barcelona for Riqui Puig loan deal

Serie A leaders Milan are said to be interested in trying to secure a loan deal for Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig this January according to Football Italia.

Citing a report by Sky Sport Italia’s Carlo Pellegatti, they assert that the Rossoneri have made an initial approach to secure the services of the 21 year-old Catalan until season’s end.

Puig has barely featured for Barcelona this season, with Ronald Koeman warning him before the campaign that he’d struggle for minutes under him and staying true to his word.

Koeman revealed in the past few days that the club are trying to move several youngsters at the club out on loan to ensure that their development doesn’t stagnate.

Milan are used to deals like this, currently having Real Madrid‘s Brahim Diaz and Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot on their books in deals similar to the one being proposed for Puig.

A move to Italy would enable Puig to get valuable senior football under his belt in a competitive league, all the while as part of a dynamic young team. Now 21, he needs it.