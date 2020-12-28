Marcelo’s plan to force his way back into Real Madrid team

Marcelo has fallen out of favour at Real Madrid in recent times and he has not started any of the last six matches for the club.

The Brazilian has fallen from prominence in the Spanish capital with Ferland Mendy now indisputably established ahead of him in the pecking order.

Since boss Zinedine Zidane has returned to Madrid – in early 2019 – he has managed 64 matches for Los Blancos in La Liga and has suffered 10 defeats. Real Madrid news shows that Marcelo has started in all of those defeats while Madrid are unbeaten in the 36 games Marcelo has not started.

It is now reported by Marca that the Brazilian has taken Adolfo Madrid – the fitness trainer of Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente – to help him transform his fortunes.

It is said that Marcelo is now under a programme to help his physicality and prevent potential injuries by reshaping his diet and fitness regime.