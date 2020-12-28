Lionel Messi reveals he shares WhatsApp group with Neymar Junior and Luis Suarez

Barcelona news has been dominated by Lionel Messi this year.

His publicly-voiced desire to leave during the summer caused quite the stir and the lack of clarity around his short-term future has hung over Camp Nou like a dark cloud.

Of key importance in Messi’s unhappiness is Barcelona’s failure to build a team capable of achieving the ultimate prize – the Champions League.

The last time the Blaugrana won it was in 2015, when Messi was flanked by two interstellar talents and close friends in Neymar Junior and Luis Suarez.

Now, in an interview the Argentine gave to Jordi Evole with comments carried by Diario Sport, he’s revealed that the trio maintain a WhatsApp group to this day even though Neymar is now at Paris Saint-Germain and Suarez is at Atletico Madrid.

Messi revealed that he last spoke with Neymar after the draw for the last 16 of the Champions League pitted his Barcelona against the Brazilian’s PSG. “We talked about the draw,” he said.

“Neither of us wanted to face the other. They didn’t want Barcelona either because although we’re not in the best moment we’re a team respected by history. It’ll be an even game.”

Messi also responded to comments Neymar made recently where the Brazilian revealed his desire to play with the Argentine again. “I don’t know if he said that,” he said.

“We should ask him why he said we were going to play together. We have a WhatsApp group with him and Luis Suarez and we talk from time to time. We maintain the relationship.”

Messi was also asked whether he’d stay at Barcelona if Neymar were to return. “It will be difficult to bring in players because there’s no money,” he said.

“You’re going to have to bring in several important players to fight again for everything, but you have to pay them. Bringing Neymar back would be very expensive.”