Leeds United owner tipped for Valencia takeover bid

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani is considering making a move to takeover struggling La Liga club Valencia, according to a report in Marca.

The Italian businessman has overseen the change in fortunes at Elland Road – a club whom he took over whilst mired in the Championship in England, before gaining promotion to the Premier League under their talismanic boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Radrizzani is said by the report to see a similar profile in Valencia – a giant of European football who have fallen on tough economic times and whose fans would be open to a change in direction.

The doubts would come over whether Radrizzani could finance a deal, although the report adds he could be backed by American funds to allow him to clear the club’s debt.

Current club owner Peter Lim, from Singapore, has endured a harrowing year with a notable decline in on-field results and huge cutbacks at the club.

In August, Valencia fans staged a protest outside the club’s ground calling on Lim to leave the club while 86 percent of the club’s fans believe he is preparing to sell Valencia, as per a poll in Marca.

The exits of club captain Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin to Villarreal from Los Che were confirmed this summer, following the exit of star winger Ferran Torres to Manchester City while striker Rodrigo Moreno joined Leeds.

Furthermore, Cristiano Piccini has joined Atalanta on loan, Ezequiel Garay did not have his contract renewed and the loan deals for Jaume Costa and Alessandro Florenzi both expired.

Reports mean that the financial uncertainty means Los Che must slash their wage budget by a whopping 40 percent for the current campaign, with the club’s financial situation explaining the gutting of the squad.

Valencia have picked up just 15 points from their opening 15 matches this campaign.