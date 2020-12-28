Joan Laporta: “I want to see Barcelona score six at Real Madrid again”

Barcelona presidential hopeful Joan Laporta has spoken of his desire to see the Catalan giants net six goals in an El Clasico fixture against Real Madrid again.

Laporta was referring to the time when the Blaugrana memorably ran out 6-2 victors at the Santiago Bernabeu against Madrid in May 2009 – the year when Pep Guardiola’s side completed a memorable treble, when Laporta was president.

When asked by journalist Dani Senabre on the YouTube channel La Jungla, Laporta said, in quotes carried by El Mundo Deportivo: “I want to see Barcelona score six at Real Madrid again.”

Laporta – who was president of Barcelona between 2003 and 2010 – is one of the frontrunners for the Catalan club’s presidency and has never shied away from issues of controversy, having also served as an MP in the Parliament of Catalonia between 2010 and 2012.

The vote is due to be held on 24 January and each candidate will need the signature approval of at least 2,257 members and to present a guaranteed payment of at least €124.2m to be considered for the vacant position of president.