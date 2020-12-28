Diego Costa not in training as he negotiates Atletico Madrid exit

Diego Costa did not participate in Atletico Madrid training on Monday amid reports that he is seeking to leave the club.

Originally reported by Diario AS on Sunday and subsequently confirmed by Marca, the striker is seeking to terminate his contract in the Spanish capital due to personal reasons.

💥 Informa @JaviGomezCh 🔴⚪️ @diegocosta no ha acudido a las instalaciones rojiblancas a entrenar con sus compañeros ❎ El jugador está negociando con el club para rescindir su contrato por motivos familiares 🖊️ Su contrato finaliza en junio de 2021 pic.twitter.com/TIkVFP1NUb — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) December 28, 2020

Aged 32, Costa has fallen from prominence at Atleti in recent times following the summer arrival of Luis Suarez from Barcelona, who is now the preferred central striker alongside Joao Felix in attack.

The Brazil-born Costa has started just two matches in La Liga to date this campaign whilst his second spell at Los Rojiblancos has been disrupted by injuries and spells of prolonged poor form – starting just 14 matches in each of the last two league campaigns.

The Spain international now appears to be in the midst of negotiating his exit from the club, six months ahead of his contract expiring.