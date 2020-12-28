Barcelona forward to return from injury for Eibar clash, Koeman confirms

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has confirmed that forward Ousmane Dembele is fit and available for selection for this week’s league clash against Eibar.

Dembele had suffered from an elongation in the hamstring of his right thigh in the defeat at Cadiz earlier this month, ruling him out of action for three weeks – the ninth muscular injury of his career at the Camp Nou.

The France international – who has been plagued by injuries since moving to the Camp Nou in the summer of 2017 – has been limited to just six starts in all competitions for the side this campaign as he struggles to maintain a run of fitness.

Despite his struggles with injuries this campaign, his tally of eight La Liga appearances – four of which have been as a starter – has passed his tally of just five outings in the division last term.

Koeman told reporters at his pre-match press conference on Monday, as per Marca: “We will give the squad list tomorrow, after the last training session. But yes, Ousmane has been with the team for the last few days. In principle, he will be called up tomorrow.”