Atletico Madrid move to replace Diego Costa

Atletico Madrid have accelerated their pursuit of a forward to replace Diego Costa according to Diario AS.

Costa has asked the club to terminate his contract for personal reasons and is expected to leave the club shortly.

His departure would pave the way for Atletico to pursue a long-held target in Napoli frontman Arkadiusz Milik.

Los Rojiblancos apparently first made contact with the Pole in June only for no deal to materialise and they’ve stayed in touch.

Napoli have excluded him from the team due to their failure to come to an agreement regarding a contract renewal, and last summer Milik spoke with Juventus and Roma regarding a move.

No agreement came to pass, and Aurelio de Laurentiis claimed just before Christmas that the player’s asking price wouldn’t drop below €18m even though his contract is due to expire this June.

De Laurentiis, despite his rhetoric, is expected to drop the asking price to €10m come January, a fee much more affordable for Atletico if Costa’s no longer on their books.

Another option for Atletico is Real Betis forward Loren Moron, someone whose name has come up in recent hours.