Spanish football headlines: Messi to miss Eibar, Santos dispute record, Neymar in hot water

Your Spanish football evening headlines for December 27th.

Barcelona confirm injury to Lionel Messi

Barcelona have confirmed that club captain Lionel Messi is currently carrying an ankle injury and is unavailable for selection.

The rest of Ronald Koeman‘s squad returned to training this morning after a short Christmas break but Messi has stayed in Rosario, Argentina, where he spent the festivities with his family.

Messi will now miss Barcelona’s next clash, which is against Eibar in La Liga.

Santos dispute Lionel Messi’ Barcelona goal record

Brazilian club Santos has disputed the claim that Barcelona’s Lionel Messi has broken the long-held goalscoring record of their greatest ever player, Pele.

Messi scored his 644th goal for Barcelona earlier this week at Real Valladolid and the widely-held belief was that he had broken the all-time record for goals scored for one club, set by Pele at Santos, which was 643.

Santos have released a statement claiming that Pele actually scored 1,091 goals for Santos rather than the reported 643.

Neymar Junior criticised for allegedly organising 500-person five-day party near Rio de Janeiro

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Junior has been heavily criticised after allegedly organising a 500-person, five-day party at a resort near Rio de Janeiro.

The Brazilian, formerly of Barcelona, is said to have built a disco with acoustic protection in an annexe of a mansion in Mangaratiba just outside of Rio to host a party that began on December 25th and is set to run until the New Year.

Neymar is currently recuperating from an ankle injury and is preparing to face his old club in the last 16 of the Champions League this coming February.

