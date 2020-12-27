Luke Modric to become one of the oldest players to have played for Real Madrid

Luka Modric is set to join exalted company at Real Madrid as revealed by a report in Marca.

When his new contract with Madrid expires on June 30th, 2022 Modric will be 36 years, nine months and 21 days old and will become the seventh oldest player in the history of the club and the fourth-oldest outfielder.

Modric has always said that his dream is to retire at the Santiago Bernabeu, something that may require another contract extension come the end of his new deal.

The Croatian wants to represent his country at the Qatar World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in November 2022.

To do so, he’ll need be to playing competitively in the lead-up to that competition which will be the season after his new deal runs out.

Even if that’s not at Madrid, he’s still achieved a remarkable feat.

The oldest player to ever play for Los Blancos was Ferenc Puskas, who played his last game for the club 39 years, one month and six days old.

Next in the rankings is Paco Buyo, who played his final game for Madrid aged 38 years, two months and three days old. Third is Jerzy Dudek, who retired from the game aged 38 years, one month and 24 days old.

The legendary Alfredo di Stefano is in fourth, who played his final game in white aged 37 years, ten months and 23 days old.

Paco Gento is next, whose final game came aged 37 years and seven months old. Then came Miguel Angel, whose last game came at 37 years, five months and six days old.